FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-NRW adds 750 mln euro to 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 6, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NRW adds 750 mln euro to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower German State of North Rhine-Westphalia(NRW)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.0770

Reoffer price 100.0770

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid swaps

Payment Date February 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayerLB, BNP Paribas, Dekabank, Deutsche Bank,

LBBW, Natixis and WGZ Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Desseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW21F1

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.