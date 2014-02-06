FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Zurich prices a dual Tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 6, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Zurich prices a dual Tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kanton Zurich

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 690 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 07, 2017

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0236669575

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 210 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 07, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.5170

Reoffer price 99.7670

ISIN CH0236669591

****

Common Terms

Payment Date March 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR, UBS and ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.