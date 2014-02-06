New Issue- Zurich prices a dual Tranche deal

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kanton Zurich

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 690 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 07, 2017

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0236669575

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 210 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 07, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.5170

Reoffer price 99.7670

ISIN CH0236669591

****

Common Terms

Payment Date March 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR, UBS and ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

