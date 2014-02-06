New Issue- Zurich prices a dual Tranche deal

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kanton Zurich
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 690 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 07, 2017
Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 210 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 07, 2024
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.5170
Reoffer price 99.7670
Common Terms
Payment Date March 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR, UBS and ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
