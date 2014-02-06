New Issue-Volkswagen Bank prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen Bank GmbH
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 13, 2019
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.537
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Miz
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
