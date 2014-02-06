FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Volkswagen Bank prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
February 6, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Volkswagen Bank prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Volkswagen Bank GmbH

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2019

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.537

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Miz

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1031018911

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
