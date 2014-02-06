New Issue-SIAS prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi Spa
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 13, 2024
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.466
Reoffer price 99.466
Yield 3.439 pct
Spread 152 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IMI, JP morgan, Medio, Societe Generlae & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)