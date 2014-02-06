FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SIAS prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
February 6, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-SIAS prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi Spa

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2024

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.466

Reoffer price 99.466

Yield 3.439 pct

Spread 152 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IMI, JP morgan, Medio, Societe Generlae & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1032529205

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
