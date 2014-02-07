FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- COE prices 225 mln sfr 2023 bond
February 7, 2014 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- COE prices 225 mln sfr 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank (COE)

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 6, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.067

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0236803992

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

