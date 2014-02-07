New Issue-BPIfrance prices 500 mln euro 2016 FRN

Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower BPIfrance Financement
Guarantor EPIC BPI Groupe
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 17, 2016
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 10bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 10bp
Payment Date February 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and HSBC.
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)