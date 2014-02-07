FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BPIfrance prices 500 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 7, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BPIfrance prices 500 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower BPIfrance Financement

Guarantor EPIC BPI Groupe

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 17, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 10bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 10bp

Payment Date February 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and HSBC.

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

