New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
February 7, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 107.457

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Commerzbank

& Deutsche bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 4.7 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0541909213

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
