New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2019 bond

Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 107.457
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Commerzbank
& Deutsche bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 4.7 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
