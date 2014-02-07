FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NWB Bank prices $350 mln 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 7, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NWB Bank prices $350 mln 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Nederlandese Waterschapsbank

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date December 14, 2018

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 23bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 23bp

Payment Date February 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

144A ISIN US63983TAN54

RegS ISIN XS1032537216

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
