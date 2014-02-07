New Issue-NWB Bank prices $350 mln 2018 FRN

Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Nederlandese Waterschapsbank

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date December 14, 2018

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 23bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 23bp

Payment Date February 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

144A ISIN US63983TAN54

RegS ISIN XS1032537216

