New Issue-NWB Bank prices $350 mln 2018 FRN

Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Nederlandese Waterschapsbank
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date December 14, 2018
Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 23bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 23bp
Payment Date February 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
RegS ISIN XS1032537216
