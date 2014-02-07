New Issue- NRW.Bank prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Explicit and unconditional by the German Federal State

of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 30, 2017

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 100.0135

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000NWB16K5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)