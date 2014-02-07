New Issue- NRW.Bank prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor Explicit and unconditional by the German Federal State
of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 30, 2017
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 100.0135
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
