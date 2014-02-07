New Issue-EIB adds 35 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price 96.34

Payment Date February 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.125 pct (1.0 pct selling and 0.125 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 680 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0580501210

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)