New Issue- Deutsche Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2022 bond

Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date February 14, 2022

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date February 14, 2014

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DHY4267

