New Issue- Deutsche Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
February 7, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date February 14, 2022

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date February 14, 2014

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DHY4267

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
