New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 12, 2019
Coupon 1.26 pct
Issue price 99.975
Reoffer price 99.975
Yield 1.265 pct
Payment Date February 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BremLB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
