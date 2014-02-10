New Issue- EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2021

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.152
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.4bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date February 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.4 billion euro
when fungible
