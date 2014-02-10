New Issue- Madrid prices 1.6 bln euro 2024 bond

Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Autonomous Community of Madrid
Issue Amount 1.6 billion euro
Maturity Date May 21, 2024
Coupon 4.125 pct
Yield 4.156 pct
Issue price 99.72
Reoffer price 99.72
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SPGB
Payment Date February 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, SabaDell, CA CIB, Goldman Sachs,
Santander & SG CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Madrid
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Spanish
Notes Debt Issuance Programme
RegS
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)