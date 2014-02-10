FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- African Bank prices 165 mln sfr 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
February 10, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- African Bank prices 165 mln sfr 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower African Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 165 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 28, 2018

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

Payment Date February 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0236907868

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
