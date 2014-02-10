New Issue- African Bank prices 165 mln sfr 2018 bond

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower African Bank Ltd
Issue Amount 165 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 28, 2018
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.0 pct
Payment Date February 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)