FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.088

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.7bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, ABN, Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske,

KBC, Natixis, Santander, Mizuho & SMBC Nikko

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1032978345

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.