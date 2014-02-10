New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2021
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.088
Spread 108 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.7bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, ABN, Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske,
KBC, Natixis, Santander, Mizuho & SMBC Nikko
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
