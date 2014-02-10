FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- UBI Banca prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond
February 10, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- UBI Banca prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower UBI Banca S.c.p.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 18, 2019

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.876

Yield 2.902 pct

Spread 187 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 222.1bp

Over the OBL 168

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, Natixis, Nomura & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
