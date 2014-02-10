New Issue- FMS adds 300 mln euros to 2016 bond

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2016

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.948

Spread Minus 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23bp

Over the OBL 161

Payment Date February 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro

when fungible

