New Issue- EAA adds $350 mln to 2016 FRN

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date June 7, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Issue price 100.144

Reoffer price 100.144

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 14bp

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 10 cents

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total $1.03 billion

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1032990043

ISIN XS0939446158

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)