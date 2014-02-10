FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Nordea Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond
February 10, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Nordea Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 17, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.587

Reoffer price 99.587

Yield 2.064 pct

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Nordea & Societe Generale

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1032997568

