New Issue-Deutcshe PBB prices 150 mln euro 2017 FRN

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesdday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 8bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JP Morgan
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
