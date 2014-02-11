FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutcshe PBB prices 150 mln euro 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 11, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Deutcshe PBB prices 150 mln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesdday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 8bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JP Morgan

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

