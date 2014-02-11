New Issue-NRW adds 250 mln euro to 2019 bond

Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Land of Nordrhein Westfalen (NRW)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 101.052

Yield 1.029 pct

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 43.9bp

Over the Jan 2019 DBR.

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerz Bank, Deutsche BANK, DZ Bank

and Nordea Markets

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW21H7

