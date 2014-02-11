New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln rand to 2016 bond

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million rand
Maturity Date April 29, 2016
Coupon 5 pct
Issue price 96.399
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.125 pct (1 pct selling and 0.125 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 1.25 billion
rand when fungible
