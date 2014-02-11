New Issue-Teliasonera prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Teliasonera

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 18, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.483

Yield 1.483 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 79.9bp

Over the 1 pct Frbruary 2019 OBL #168

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, Danske and SEB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s),A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1033658565

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)