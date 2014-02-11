New Issue-Teliasonera prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Teliasonera
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 18, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.483
Yield 1.483 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 79.9bp
Over the 1 pct Frbruary 2019 OBL #168
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, Danske and SEB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s),A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
