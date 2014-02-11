New Issue-Achmea prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 18, 2021
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.799
Reoffer yield 2.782 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Societe Generale
Ratings A (S&P) & A- (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
