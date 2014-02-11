New Issue-World Bank prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2016 bond

Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date May 20, 2016
Coupon 10.0 pct
Issue price 100.665
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date February 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees 1.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
