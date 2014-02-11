FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Svenska Handelsbanken prices 350 mln SFR 2018 bond
February 11, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Svenska Handelsbanken prices 350 mln SFR 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 11, 2018

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.544

Payment Date March 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0237027252

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
