#Credit Markets
February 11, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 125 mln Brazilian Real to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price 100.6

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Porgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.225 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 200 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS1014703851

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
