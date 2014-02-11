New Issue-EIB adds 125 mln Brazilian Real to 2017 bond

Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2017
Coupon 10.5 pct
Issue price 100.6
Payment Date February 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Porgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.225 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 200 million
Brazilian real when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)