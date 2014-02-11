New Issue-Prologis prices 700 mln euro 2024 bond

Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Prologis

Guarantor Prologis Inc

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2024

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.919

Yield 3.505 pct

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 181.6bp

Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Royal Bank

of Scotland, CITI, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

Morgan Stanley, SMBC, WFC, MUFG, Scotia, PNC, US Bancorp,

HSBC, BBVA, ING, Credit Agricole CIB, Regions, Goldman Sachs,

and JP MOrgan

Ratings Baa2(Moody‘s)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law US

ISIN XS1031555094

