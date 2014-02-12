New Issue-Vasakronan prices 500 mln SEK 2017 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 03, 2017

Coupon 1.965 pct

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005703469

