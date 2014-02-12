New Issue-Vasakronan prices 500 mln SEK 2017 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 03, 2017
Coupon 1.965 pct
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
