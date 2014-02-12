New Issue-Helsinborg Stad prices 300 mln SEK 2017 bond

Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower City of Helsinborg (Helsinborg Stad)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 20, 2017

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 8bp

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Listing stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005731569

