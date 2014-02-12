New Issue- EIB adds 35 mln Turkish lira to 2017 bond

Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 31, 2017
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price 92.589
Payment Date February 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling and 0.225 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 110 million Turkish lira
when fungible
