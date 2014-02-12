New Issue- EIB adds 900 mln SEK to 2019 bond

Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 900 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 23, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 103.920
Payment Date February 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 0.02 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion Swedish crown
when fungible
