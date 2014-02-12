FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EFSF prices 4.0 bln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EFSF prices 4.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 19, 2024

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.777

Reoffer yield 2.15 pct

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & JP Morgan

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1G0BN7

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

