New Issue-EFSF prices 4.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 19, 2024

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.777

Reoffer yield 2.15 pct

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & JP Morgan

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1G0BN7

