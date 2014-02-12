New Issue-NordLb prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 19, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.412

Reoffer yield 1.247 pct

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, DZ Bank, Nord LB, Societe Generale & Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1033923142

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)