New Issue- ANZ prices 300 mln sfr 2020 bond

Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ANZ New Zealand Limited

Guarantor ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 10, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.139

Reoffer price 99.639

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0234487384

