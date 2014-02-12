New Issue-SEB prices 1 bln euro 2021 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date February 19, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.452
Yield 2.085 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mis-Swaps
Payment Date February 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING, Nomura and SEB
Ratings A1(Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Denoms (K) 100-1
