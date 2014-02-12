New Issue-SEB prices 1 bln euro 2021 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date February 19, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.452

Yield 2.085 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mis-Swaps

Payment Date February 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING, Nomura and SEB

Ratings A1(Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1033940740

