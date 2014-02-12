New Issue-Rentenbank prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschafiliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.624
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Daiwa, Goldman Sachs & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
