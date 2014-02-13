FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-L Bank adds 400 mln euro to 2020 FRN
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 13, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-L Bank adds 400 mln euro to 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg (L Bank)

Guarantor Land of Baden-Wurrtemberg

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2020

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 6bp

Reoffer price 99.8220

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 9bp

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 500 million euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A1C9ZS1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.