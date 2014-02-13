New Issue-Bpifrance adds 400 mln euro to 2017 bond

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Bpifrance Financement

Guarantor Epic BPI Groupe

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2017

Coupon 2 pct

Reoffer price 104.33

Yield 0.715 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1 pct July 2017 BTNS

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis and Societe

Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011261825

