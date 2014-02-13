New Issue- Notting Hill prices 250 mln stg 2054 bond

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Notting Hill Housing Trust
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date February 20, 2054
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.201
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct December 2055 UKT
Payment Date February 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds Bank & Santander GBM
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)