FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Notting Hill prices 250 mln stg 2054 bond
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 13, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Notting Hill prices 250 mln stg 2054 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Notting Hill Housing Trust

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date February 20, 2054

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.201

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct December 2055 UKT

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds Bank & Santander GBM

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1034376100

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.