New Issue- Notting Hill prices 250 mln stg 2054 bond

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Notting Hill Housing Trust

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date February 20, 2054

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.201

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct December 2055 UKT

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds Bank & Santander GBM

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1034376100

