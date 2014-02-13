New Issue-Unedic prices 2.5 bln euro 2024 bond

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Unedic
Guarantor Republic of France
Issue Amount 2.50 billion euro
Maturity Date May 25, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.834
Reoffer yield 2.394 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OAT
Payment Date February 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, HSBC & JP Morgan
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
