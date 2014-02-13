FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Unedic prices 2.5 bln euro 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 13, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Unedic prices 2.5 bln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unedic

Guarantor Republic of France

Issue Amount 2.50 billion euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.834

Reoffer yield 2.394 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OAT

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, HSBC & JP Morgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.