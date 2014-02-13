New Issue-Unedic prices 2.5 bln euro 2024 bond

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unedic

Guarantor Republic of France

Issue Amount 2.50 billion euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.834

Reoffer yield 2.394 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OAT

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, HSBC & JP Morgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

