New Issue-RBI prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 21, 2015

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.912

Yield 4.517 pct

Spread 330 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi & RBI

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1034950672

