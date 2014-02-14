FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2019 bond
February 14, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date October 21, 2019

Coupon 6.0 pct

Reoffer price 90.588

Payment Date February 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 4.85 billion rand

When fungible

ISIN XS0848049838

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

