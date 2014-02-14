New Issue-AFD prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement EPIC

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.981

Yield 1.254 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 13.3bp

Over the 1.0 pct Due 2019 FRTR

Payment Date February 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB & Natixis

Ratings AA (S&P) & AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1035755674

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)