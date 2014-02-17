New Issue- Land NRW prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nordrhein-Westfalen Land of (NRW)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Jan 16, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 102.9030

Reoffer price 102.9030

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid swaps

Payment Date Feb 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000NRW23C4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)