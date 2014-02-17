New Issue-Helaba prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thüeringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 25, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.893
Reoffer price 99.893
Yiled 1.022 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps
Payment Date February 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, DZ Bank & Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
