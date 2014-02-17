New Issue-Givaudan prices dual tranche deal

Feb 1y3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Givaudan SA

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 19, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 101.156

Reoffer price 100.456

Reoffer Yield 1.7 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73bp

Over the Govt

ISIN CH0237552101

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 18, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.536

Reoffer price 100.036

Reoffer Yield 0.994 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55bp

Over the Govt

ISIN CH0237552085

Common Terms

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

