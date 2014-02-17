FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Swedbank prices 750 mln euro 2024 bond
February 17, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Swedbank prices 750 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 26, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.814

Reoffer price 99.814

Yield 2.415 pct

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & Swedbank

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1036494638

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

