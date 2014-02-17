FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-PBB prices 500 mln SEK 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
February 17, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-PBB prices 500 mln SEK 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 23, 2018

Coupon 2.1 pct

Payment Date February 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000A1X3L03

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

