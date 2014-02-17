New Issue-PBB prices 500 mln SEK 2018 bond

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 23, 2018
Coupon 2.1 pct
Payment Date February 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)